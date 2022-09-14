SKYX Receives National Electrical Code(R) (NEC) Generic Name Approval For Weight-Supporting Plug & Ceiling Outlet

SKYX Platforms Corp. SKYX announced that the National Electrical Code® (NEC) has voted to approve SKYX's generic names for its weight-bearing safe plug & play outlet/receptacle for ceilings as WSCR (Weight-Supporting Ceiling Receptacle) for its universal ceiling outlet and WSAF (Weight-Supporting Attachment Fitting) for its ceiling plug as part of SKYX's standardization process. The NEC has acronyms for other important safety devices such as the GFI outlet (Ground-Fault Circuit Interrupter - GFCI) for bathrooms, kitchens, and other locations.

With a market of hundreds of millions of installations of light fixtures and ceiling fans in the U.S. alone, a safe plug & play installation method is a necessity. It will save lives, significantly reduce injuries, ladder falls, electrocutions, fires, and other hazardous incidents.

The NEC also acknowledges SKYX's recently announced historic addition of the specifications of its weight-bearing safe plug & play outlet/receptacle by leading U.S. standardization organizations for homes and buildings ANSI / NEMA. Examples of other products that have standardized specifications include the household wall outlet and the GFI bathroom and kitchen outlets that are included in every home in the U.S.

