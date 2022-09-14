ñol

SKYX Receives National Electrical Code(R) (NEC) Generic Name Approval For Weight-Supporting Plug & Ceiling Outlet

by Kenneth Adams, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 14, 2022 9:04 AM | 1 min read
SKYX Receives National Electrical Code(R) (NEC) Generic Name Approval For Weight-Supporting Plug & Ceiling Outlet

SKYX Platforms Corp. SKYX announced that the National Electrical Code® (NEC) has voted to approve SKYX's generic names for its weight-bearing safe plug & play outlet/receptacle for ceilings as WSCR (Weight-Supporting Ceiling Receptacle) for its universal ceiling outlet and WSAF (Weight-Supporting Attachment Fitting) for its ceiling plug as part of SKYX's standardization process. The NEC has acronyms for other important safety devices such as the GFI outlet (Ground-Fault Circuit Interrupter - GFCI) for bathrooms, kitchens, and other locations.

With a market of hundreds of millions of installations of light fixtures and ceiling fans in the U.S. alone, a safe plug & play installation method is a necessity. It will save lives, significantly reduce injuries, ladder falls, electrocutions, fires, and other hazardous incidents.

The NEC also acknowledges SKYX's recently announced historic addition of the specifications of its weight-bearing safe plug & play outlet/receptacle by leading U.S. standardization organizations for homes and buildings ANSI / NEMA. Examples of other products that have standardized specifications include the household wall outlet and the GFI bathroom and kitchen outlets that are included in every home in the U.S.

To learn more about SKYX's technology, access the explainer video link here: SkyXPlug.com/video

Image sourced from Pixabay

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

