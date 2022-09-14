by

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co GT has settled its labor dispute in the Malaysian factory with migrant workers, Reuters reported.

has settled its labor dispute in the Malaysian factory with migrant workers, Reuters reported. Migrant workers totaling 184 from Nepal, India, and Myanmar have filed lawsuits against Goodyear in Malaysia's industrial court since 2019, claiming unpaid wages and benefits.

The report noted that the industrial court had ordered Goodyear to pay back wages to some workers and comply with a collective agreement over compensation.

The workers settlement agreements ranged from RM50,000 ($11,061.95) to RM200,000 ($44,247.79).

The report also noted that Goodyear is also being investigated by U.S. Customs and Border Protection over its labor practices.

"The company is pleased to have achieved an outcome that is agreeable to the workers," the report quoted Goodyear.

Price Action: GT shares are trading lower by 0.22% at $13.40 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsMedia