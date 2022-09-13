- Needham analyst Mike Cikos reiterated a Buy and bumped the price target on Alteryx, Inc AYX to $80 from $68.
- Alteryx stood out as one of the few companies in his coverage that sustained its growth through 2Q22, unaffected by the weakening economy.
- He recently spoke with the company to understand the drivers for its 2Q strength and the different elements investors are considering for CY23 ARR and Revenue growth.
- When considering CY23, he believes Alteryx’s NRR of ~120% over the last six quarters presents a baseline growth rate. Investors can layer in additional vectors such as improved execution and go-to-market, more robust Cloud capabilities, a building and more frequent Renewal cycle, and ELA tailwinds.
- He believes the self-service tools provided by Alteryx provide a pivotal function in the Big Data software stack, bridging the gap between end-users, analytics, and the underlying infrastructure.
- Alteryx is levered to the growing democratization of data, and self-service analytics, which he believes represents a significant, un-penetrated TAM.
- As data proliferates, enterprises are storing and analyzing more significant amounts to drive their decision-making processes which should provide a secular demand driver to Alteryx.
- Price Action: AYX shares traded lower by 4.04% at $66.56 on the last check Tuesday.
