Pinduoduo Inc’s PDD sister company Temu launched its global online shopping marketplace.

The marketplace features categories including fashion, beauty and health, home and garden, jewelry and accessories, electronics, shoes and bags, sports and outdoors, pet supplies, office products, and more.

Temu will share the sourcing and fulfillment capabilities with Pinduoduo.

The company will offer sitewide discounts with no minimum spending and free shipping on all purchases.

Temu is available at www.temu.com and for downloading as mobile apps.

Price Action: PDD shares are trading lower by 2.26% at $69.94 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

