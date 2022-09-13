- Pinduoduo Inc’s PDD sister company Temu launched its global online shopping marketplace.
- Temu was created with the goal of empowering consumers by giving them access to a broad range of carefully curated products at ultra-competitive prices.
- The marketplace features categories including fashion, beauty and health, home and garden, jewelry and accessories, electronics, shoes and bags, sports and outdoors, pet supplies, office products, and more.
- Temu will share the sourcing and fulfillment capabilities with Pinduoduo.
- The company will offer sitewide discounts with no minimum spending and free shipping on all purchases.
- Temu is available at www.temu.com and for downloading as mobile apps.
- Price Action: PDD shares are trading lower by 2.26% at $69.94 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.
