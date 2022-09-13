Peloton Interactive Inc PTON shares are trading slightly higher Tuesday after the company announced that co-founders John Foley and Hisao Kushi will step down from their roles at the connected fitness company.

Foley is currently executive chair of Peloton and he formerly held the chief executive role. His resignation is effective as of Sept. 12. Kushi is the current chief legal officer of Peloton. His resignation will become effective on Oct. 3.

Peloton's board has appointed Karen Boone as the company's chairperson of the board. Tammy Albarrán will replace Kushi as chief legal officer and corporate secretary for Peloton.

"Now it is time for me to start a new professional chapter. I have passion for building companies and creating great teams, and I am excited to do that again in a new space. I am leaving the company in good hands: The Leadership Team with the support of the Board is going to take Peloton to the next level as a company," Foley said.

PTON Price Action: Peloton has a 52-week high of $40.35 and a 52-week low of $8.22.

The stock was up 0.63% at $11.12 at time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: courtesy of Peloton.