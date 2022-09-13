ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

EXCLUSIVE: Worksport Set To Launch COR Energy System After Final Approval

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 13, 2022 9:31 AM | 1 min read
EXCLUSIVE: Worksport Set To Launch COR Energy System After Final Approval
  • Worksport Ltd WKSP said it is approaching the completion of tooling for its COR portable energy storage system.
  • COR, with modular batteries and advanced hot-swap technology, works with SOLIS, Worksport's advanced truck bed tonneau cover with integrated solar panels.
  • The first production-ready COR systems are expected to be made available for final testing in mid to late October.
  • Several CORs will be sent out to influencers, reviewers, and potential customers, including Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM).
  • "This is a very exciting moment for the Company. The work we put in prior to this final pre-production step in all probability means there will be no further required changes before introducing COR to the wider market," CEO Steven Rossi told Benzinga.
  • Worksport designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the IP for tonneau covers, solar integrations, and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based true green energy solutions for automotive industries.
  • Price Action: WKSP shares closed lower by 1.99% at $2.46 on Monday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsPenny StocksMarket-Moving ExclusivesExclusivesGeneral