- Worksport Ltd WKSP said it is approaching the completion of tooling for its COR portable energy storage system.
- COR, with modular batteries and advanced hot-swap technology, works with SOLIS, Worksport's advanced truck bed tonneau cover with integrated solar panels.
- The first production-ready COR systems are expected to be made available for final testing in mid to late October.
- Several CORs will be sent out to influencers, reviewers, and potential customers, including Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM).
- "This is a very exciting moment for the Company. The work we put in prior to this final pre-production step in all probability means there will be no further required changes before introducing COR to the wider market," CEO Steven Rossi told Benzinga.
- Worksport designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the IP for tonneau covers, solar integrations, and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based true green energy solutions for automotive industries.
- Price Action: WKSP shares closed lower by 1.99% at $2.46 on Monday.
- Photo Via Company
