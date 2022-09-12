- Needham analyst Mike Cikos reiterated a Buy on Splunk Inc SPLK and a $118 price target.
- Last week, Splunk announced it had entered an agreement with Hellman & Friedman to provide confidential information, so H&F could assess its investment and provide Splunk with perspective on the company's "business, strategy, and finances."
- The announcement comes approximately six months after H&F first disclosed its 7.5% position in Splunk.
- A 13D filing on September 9 noted that H&F's position has increased to 7.9%, and the Private Equity firm is Splunk's largest active holder.
- Independent of and before the H&F news, he spoke with Splunk last week to calibrate his sense of investor conversations and revisit the 2HFY23 guide.
- Walking away from the call, Cikos was incrementally more positive on shares of Splunk. He views Splunk as an attractive asset.
- Still, the analyst acknowledged that the demand environment is more tenuous today compared to a few months ago, given commentary on customers' pushouts of Cloud migrations and expansions in the current environment.
- However, Cikos believes management has appropriately handicapped these risks with conservatism in the guide.
- Also, the focus on profitability and Free Cash Flow demonstrates a more balanced approach by management.
- Price Action: SPLK shares traded higher by 4.96% at $99.13 on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.