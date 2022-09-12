ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

'More Difficult Environment' Forces Bullish Analyst To Jump Ship On $180 Billion Tech Giant

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
September 12, 2022 2:36 PM | 1 min read
'More Difficult Environment' Forces Bullish Analyst To Jump Ship On $180 Billion Tech Giant
  • Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz downgraded Adobe Inc ADBE to Neutral from Buy, and cut his Q4, FY23 estimates with a price target of $440, down from $480, ahead of the company's fiscal third-quarter results. 
  • Channel checks this quarter indicated a more complex environment than expected, even allowing for a challenging macro.
  • While Moskowitz believes ADBE guided conservatively enough for 3Q, he wouldn't be surprised by a guide down for 4Q. 
  • The analyst also believes that Street revenue and EPS estimates for FY23 look too high. 
  • In Moskowitz's view, ADBE remains well-positioned to benefit from digital transformation with its highly comprehensive end-to-end offering.
  • However, he also believes the shares could be range-bound over the near- to medium-term. 
  • Earlier analysts acknowledged Adobe's significant execution risks as it cut its full-year guidance.
  • Price Action: ADBE shares traded lower by 0.41% at $393.19 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorNewsDowngradesPrice TargetAnalyst RatingsTech