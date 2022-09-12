- Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz downgraded Adobe Inc ADBE to Neutral from Buy, and cut his Q4, FY23 estimates with a price target of $440, down from $480, ahead of the company's fiscal third-quarter results.
- Channel checks this quarter indicated a more complex environment than expected, even allowing for a challenging macro.
- While Moskowitz believes ADBE guided conservatively enough for 3Q, he wouldn't be surprised by a guide down for 4Q.
- The analyst also believes that Street revenue and EPS estimates for FY23 look too high.
- In Moskowitz's view, ADBE remains well-positioned to benefit from digital transformation with its highly comprehensive end-to-end offering.
- However, he also believes the shares could be range-bound over the near- to medium-term.
- Earlier analysts acknowledged Adobe's significant execution risks as it cut its full-year guidance.
- Price Action: ADBE shares traded lower by 0.41% at $393.19 on the last check Monday.
