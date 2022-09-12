- Origin Agritech Ltd SEED will be added to two new equity indices, the FTSE Micro Cap Index and the FTSE Total Cap Index.
- The inclusion will be effective from September 16, 2022.
- The indices are a part of the FTSE Global Equity Index Series (GEIS) which includes over 16,000 large, mid, small, and micro-cap securities across 48 developed and emerging markets globally.
- Price Action: SEED shares are trading lower by 1.46% at $10.12 on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.