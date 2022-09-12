ñol

Origin Agritech Reveals Addition To Two FTSE Russell Equity Indices

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 12, 2022 12:54 PM | 29 seconds read
Origin Agritech Reveals Addition To Two FTSE Russell Equity Indices
  • Origin Agritech Ltd SEED will be added to two new equity indices, the FTSE Micro Cap Index and the FTSE Total Cap Index.
  • The inclusion will be effective from September 16, 2022.
  • The indices are a part of the FTSE Global Equity Index Series (GEIS) which includes over 16,000 large, mid, small, and micro-cap securities across 48 developed and emerging markets globally.
  • Price Action: SEED shares are trading lower by 1.46% at $10.12 on the last check Monday.

