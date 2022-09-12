by

Origin Agritech Ltd SEED will be added to two new equity indices, the FTSE Micro Cap Index and the FTSE Total Cap Index.

The indices are a part of the FTSE Global Equity Index Series (GEIS) which includes over 16,000 large, mid, small, and micro-cap securities across 48 developed and emerging markets globally.

Price Action: SEED shares are trading lower by 1.46% at $10.12 on the last check Monday.

