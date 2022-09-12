by

LTC Properties Inc LTC has made a joint venture investment for the purchase of three skilled nursing centers operated by a partner.

has made a joint venture investment for the purchase of three skilled nursing centers operated by a partner. LTC will be the majority owner with a $62 million contribution to the joint venture.

The three skilled nursing centers are located in northern Florida, have a combined 299 licensed beds, and are operated by PruittHealth Inc.

The centers will be operated under a 10-year master lease, with two five-year renewal options, with an affiliate of PruittHealth.

LTC expects to receive net rent of about $777,000 during the second half of 2022 and about $4.6 million during 2023.

"This investment allows us to partner with a strong regional operator that has considerable seniors housing and care expertise," said CEO Wendy Simpson.

Price Action: LTC shares are trading higher by 1.42% at $44.93 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.