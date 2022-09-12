ñol

LTC Properties Makes $62M JV Investment On Nursing Centers

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 12, 2022 11:02 AM | 1 min read
LTC Properties Makes $62M JV Investment On Nursing Centers
  • LTC Properties Inc LTC has made a joint venture investment for the purchase of three skilled nursing centers operated by a partner.
  • LTC will be the majority owner with a $62 million contribution to the joint venture.
  • The three skilled nursing centers are located in northern Florida, have a combined 299 licensed beds, and are operated by PruittHealth Inc.
  • The centers will be operated under a 10-year master lease, with two five-year renewal options, with an affiliate of PruittHealth. 
  • LTC expects to receive net rent of about $777,000 during the second half of 2022 and about $4.6 million during 2023.
  • "This investment allows us to partner with a strong regional operator that has considerable seniors housing and care expertise," said CEO Wendy Simpson.
  • Price Action: LTC shares are trading higher by 1.42% at $44.93 on the last check Monday.

