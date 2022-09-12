- SAP SE SAP looks to raise its prices due to high inflation, the Handelsblatt reports, citing an internal letter.
- SAP will charge up to 3.3% more for maintenance of software installations.
- SAP emphasized that it had "largely kept maintenance fees stable" over the past ten years and refrained from increasing them during the corona pandemic.
- But now, it saw "higher energy and labor costs, as well as rising expenses for third-party services."
- The customer organization DSAG criticized SAP for the move citing the present scenario of the IT market.
- Recently, SAP roped in Airbus SE (OTC: EADSY) finance chief and director Dominik Asam as its CFO and director, effective March 7, 2023. Outgoing CFO Luka Mucic will remain a board member until March 31, 2023.
- In July, SAP slashed its adjusted profit outlook to €7.6 billion - €7.9 billion, from the previously expected €7.8 billion - €8.25 billion, citing charges related to the war in Ukraine.
- Price Action: SAP shares traded higher by 1.56% at $88.43 in the premarket on the last check Monday.
