According to a leaked email by The Information, Alphabet Inc's GOOGL Google is cracking down on employees' non-essential travel, team bonding, happy hours, and other social gatherings.

Last week, the company emailed its senior managers asking them to limit employee travel to only critical business trips.

The Information reports that Google executives have been told that there would be a "high bar" for what is considered critical travel.

The publication also says that social functions in the office, team offsites, and travel to in-person events should no longer be approved, and people should opt for virtual options.

"We recently shared guidance about taking a responsible approach on expense management, including travel and events," Google said in a statement to The Information on the recent policy shift.

Last week, Google CEO Sundar Pichai told employees that he wants to make the company 20% more efficient, which may involve headcount cuts, CNBC reported.

According to a CNBC report, Google has launched a "Simplicity Sprint" effort to drive efficiency and improve employee focus amid macro uncertainties.

In July, Google announced a hiring freeze due to global economic uncertainty.

During an all-hands meeting in July, Pichai told workers that Google's productivity was nowhere close to the mark, reflecting a challenging macro environment with more uncertainty ahead.