Elon Musk Calls Instagram An 'Envy Amplifier'; Follower Asks Him To Buy Facebook, Shut It Down

On Sunday, one of Elon Musk's followers tweeted a clip of Berkshire Hathaway's Vice Chairman Charlie Munger talking about envy.

Munger was saying in the video clip that the world is not driven by greed; it's driven by envy.

Responding to the tweet, Musk said, "Instagram is an envy amplifier."

During an August interview, Musk mentioned that he has only 54 followers on Instagram, and admitted that the secret Instagram account was for personal purposes.

"Instagram is next level thirst trap. I found myself taking many selfies, and I'm like, 'Why am I doing this?' Then it was a thing of getting more likes and doing selfies," Musk said.

