Elon Musk Calls Instagram An 'Envy Amplifier'; Follower Asks Him To Buy Facebook, Shut It Down

by Bibhu Pattnaik, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 11, 2022 11:51 AM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • One of Musk's followers asked him if he could buy Facebook and shut down Instagram. 
  • Earlier Musk said Instagram is next level thirst trap.
On Sunday, one of Elon Musk's followers tweeted a clip of Berkshire Hathaway's Vice Chairman Charlie Munger talking about envy. 

Munger was saying in the video clip that the world is not driven by greed; it's driven by envy. 

Responding to the tweet, Musk said, "Instagram is an envy amplifier." 

Quipping Musk's statement, @DogeDesigner asked whether he had reached 100 followers or not on his Instagram page. 

Another one of Musk's followers asked him if he could buy Facebook and shut down Instagram. 

Another follower replied, saying that Dogecoin is a "fun amplifier". 

Also Read: Musk Says Population Collapse More Dangerous Than Global Warming 

During an August interview, Musk mentioned that he has only 54 followers on Instagram, and admitted that the secret Instagram account was for personal purposes. 

"Instagram is next level thirst trap. I found myself taking many selfies, and I'm like, 'Why am I doing this?' Then it was a thing of getting more likes and doing selfies," Musk said.

