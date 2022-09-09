ñol

Tesla Eyes Lithium Refinery In Texas To Tap The Surging EV Demand

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
September 9, 2022 8:29 AM | 1 min read
  • Tesla Inc TSLA explored setting up a lithium refinery on the gulf coast of Texas to secure its supply amid surging demand for electric vehicles, Reuters reports.
  • The potential battery-grade lithium hydroxide refining facility will process "raw ore material into a usable state for battery production," filings suggested.
  • Tesla's decision to invest in Texas will also depend on the ability to obtain relief on local property taxes.
  • CEO Elon Musk previously voiced the possibility of Tesla having to enter the mining and refining industry directly at scale as lithium prices surge.
  • Musk has also been vocal about the need for more players in the lithium refining industry. 
  • On approval, construction could begin in the fourth quarter of 2022 and reach commercial production by the end of 2024, Reuters writes.
  • Tesla looks to ship the final product from the refinery by truck and rail to various Tesla battery manufacturing sites supporting the supply chain for large-scale and EV batteries.
  • Lithium prices have skyrocketed this year due to surging demand from the auto sector. China remains the world's largest lithium processor.
  • Battery makers are also looking to increase production in the U.S.
  • Tesla supplier Panasonic Holdings Corp PCRFY discussed building an additional $4 billion EV battery plant in the U.S., eying Oklahoma as the location for its new plant.
  • Price Action: TSLA shares traded higher by 1.35% at $293.17 in the premarket on the last check Friday.
  • Photo by Blomst via Pixabay

