Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD shares have been volatile on Thursday. The stock traded down around the $9.50 level shortly after the open before staging a reversal and surging above $10 per share.

What's Going On: Robinhood is being talked about across social media platforms. Traders appear to be highlighting a potential technical breakout after the stock found support around the $9 level last month.

Robinhood was among the most mentioned stocks on Reddit's r/wallstreetbets over the last 24 hours, however Thursday's volume remains well below average.

Robinhood's average session volume over a 100-day period is about 15.05 million, according to Benzinga Pro. Thursday's trading volume was just shy of 8.5 million at time of publication.

Robinhood is expected to release operating metrics for August on Monday. The company also recently announced that Robinhood co-founder and CEO Vlad Tenev will present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Sept. 13.

From Last Week: Analyst Says Robinhood Stock 'Not Worth $1,' Calls It A 'Bad Bet For Investors With Alarming Risk'

HOOD Price Action: Robinhood has a 52-week high of $18.93 and a 52-week low of $6.81.

The stock was up 1.98% at $10.05 at time of publication.

