Yatra Online Appoints Rohan Mittal As Finance Chief

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 8, 2022 2:41 PM | 1 min read
  • Travel services provider Yatra Online Inc YTRA has appointed Rohan Mittal as Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective September 8.
  • Mittal brings more than twenty years of financial, accounting, and merger and acquisition experience.
  • He will lead the company's finance and accounting departments and report directly to CEO Dhruv Shringi.
  • Mittal recently served as CFO for Rivigo, a logistics company. He holds a Master of Business Administration from the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow.
  • Price Action: YTRA shares are trading lower by 1.77% at $2.78 on the last check Thursday.

