Travel services provider Yatra Online Inc YTRA has appointed Rohan Mittal as Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective September 8.

has appointed Rohan Mittal as Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective September 8. Mittal brings more than twenty years of financial, accounting, and merger and acquisition experience.

years of financial, accounting, and merger and acquisition experience. He will lead the company's finance and accounting departments and report directly to CEO Dhruv Shringi.

Mittal recently served as CFO for Rivigo, a logistics company. He holds a Master of Business Administration from the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow.

Price Action: YTRA shares are trading lower by 1.77% at $2.78 on the last check Thursday.

