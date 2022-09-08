- Travel services provider Yatra Online Inc YTRA has appointed Rohan Mittal as Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective September 8.
- Mittal brings more than twenty years of financial, accounting, and merger and acquisition experience.
- He will lead the company's finance and accounting departments and report directly to CEO Dhruv Shringi.
- Mittal recently served as CFO for Rivigo, a logistics company. He holds a Master of Business Administration from the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow.
- Price Action: YTRA shares are trading lower by 1.77% at $2.78 on the last check Thursday.
