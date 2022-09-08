ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Why Rivian Stock Is Ripping Higher Thursday Morning

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
September 8, 2022 9:29 AM | 1 min read
Why Rivian Stock Is Ripping Higher Thursday Morning

Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN shares are trading higher Thursday after the company signed a memorandum of understanding with Mercedes-Benz for a strategic partnership centered around joint production of electric vans.

The companies intend to establish a new joint venture manufacturing company with the purpose of investing in, and operating, a factory in Europe to produce large electric vans for both Mercedes‑Benz Vans and Rivian. The companies plan to leverage shared investments and shared costs. Rivian and Mercedes-Benz will also pursue operational synergies to rapidly scale electric van production.

The joint venture manufacturing company is expected to be formed within a few years. The companies plan to build an all-new electric-only production facility leveraging an existing Mercedes‑Benz site in Central/Eastern Europe.

"From 2025 onwards, all vans based on our new architecture VAN.EA will be electric-only. I am delighted that as part of this transformation we are now joining forces with Rivian - a highly dynamic and inspiring partner with a strong technology position," said Mathias Geisen, head of Mercedes-Benz Vans.

See Also: Amazon Slows Down Hiring, Netflix Focuses On Cost Cutting, iPhone 14 Will Be Available In Russia And More…

RIVN Price Action: Rivian has a 52-week high of $106.80 and a 52-week low of $19.25.

The stock was up 8.3% at $36.01 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Rivian.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingNewsContractsMoversTrading Ideas