has bagged a new export order for Canada. The financial terms were not disclosed. The order is for the company's Winter mushrooms and Camellia mushrooms.

The company said North America remains one of the highest growth potential markets after its domestic market in China.

"We are focused on driving growth as we leverage the strong platform we built in our core fungi business, with the significant new greenfield revenue opportunities we recently added in corn and cotton," said Chairwoman and CEO Yefang Zhang.

Farmmi is an agricultural products supplier, processor, and retailer of edible mushrooms like Shiitake and Mu Er, as well as other agricultural products.

Price Action: FAMI shares are trading lower by 0.91% at $0.78 on the last check Wednesday.

