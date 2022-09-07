- Freshpet Inc FRPT said its Chief Financial Officer Heather Pomerantz has decided to step down to pursue other opportunities effective September 7, 2022.
- The company has appointed Dick Kassar as the interim CFO.
- EVP of Manufacturing, Steve Weise, whose intention to retire was announced earlier, will remain with the company in a consulting role through 2023 to support improvements in the quality assurance systems and other components of the manufacturing and supply chain.
- FRPT also noted that Jay Dahlgren is now serving as a consultant focusing on mitigating manufacturing and supply chain risks.
- VP of Manufacturing Ricardo Moreno will be appointed Senior Vice President of Manufacturing & Engineering.
- SVP of Engineering Michael Hieger will broaden his responsibilities to include all capital expansion projects and engineering resources and report to Moreno.
- Outlook: Freshpet reiterated FY22 sales of more than $575 million, about a 35% increase from 2021.
- It expects adjusted EBITDA of more than $48 million and capital expenditure of $320 million.
- Price Action: FRPT shares are trading lower by 6.53% at $38.33 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.