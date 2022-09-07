Pro-Putin Ukrainian Official Says 'Counter-Attack' Underway In Russian-Occupied Town — UN Worries Over Nuclear Plant

Ukrainian forces are attacking the Russian-occupied Balakliia town in the Kharkiv region, according to a senior pro-Moscow separatist official.

What Happened: A "counter-attack is underway and ... our forces are enjoying some success. Let's leave it at that," Luhansk region Governor Serhiy Gaidai told Ukrainian television, without specifying exact locations, Reuters reported.

In a regular situation report on Wednesday, Volodymyr Zelenskyy's forces said its military had attacked seven command points of Vladimir Putin's army and 13 "objects of concentration of Russia's manpower" without disclosing where.

See Also: Elon Musk Cited Putin Speech As Excuse To Delay Twitter Deal, Report Says: '...If We're Heading Into World War 3'

It also added that the forces successfully repelled Russian assaults on various towns of the Donetsk region, including the strategic city of Bakhmut.

This came after Serhiy Leshchenko, an advisor to Zelenskyy, had, earlier on Tuesday, tweeted that there would be "great news" coming from the President on the operation in the northeastern Kharkiv region.

UN Call For Safety: Meanwhile, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for the 'safety' and 'security' of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and laid out specific steps for both countries to demilitarise the area.

He said the first step was for the Russian and Ukrainian armies to refrain from military activity in and around the plant. "As a second step, an agreement on a demilitarised perimeter should be secured."

"Specifically, that would include a commitment by Russian forces to withdraw all military personnel and equipment from that perimeter and a commitment by Ukrainian forces not to move into it," he said.

See Also: Putin Getting Desperate? Russian President Reportedly Turns To Kim Jong-Un For More Rockets Amid Ukraine Campaign Crunch