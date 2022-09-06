Traders are expected to return to their desks after an event-filled, long Labor Day weekend. The market is still grappling with economic and geopolitical worries, and any incoming news and/or data could influence investor sentiment. Here's a recap of a few major headlines that hit the wire over the weekend.

Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Jumps To Death: The news concerning the death of Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. BBBY CFO Gustavo Arnal cast a pall of gloom over the otherwise festive mood of the Labor Day weekend. He leaped off the 18th floor of a New York City skyscraper. His death comes amidst a lawsuit investigating whether the retailer was operating a pump-and-dump scheme, with Arnal also named as a co-defendant in the suit.

Court Orders Special Master Appointment: Former President Donald Trump had a favorable court ruling amid ongoing investigations. A District Court judge on Monday ordered that a special master be appointed to review the property seized from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence and that the Department of Justice’s review of the seized materials be paused temporarily.

NASA Unsuccessful In Second Attempt: NASA had to postpone the Artemis I moon mission yet again, this time due to a hydrogen fuel leak from the engine section. The launch, scheduled for Saturday afternoon, was called off three hours before the beginning of the launch window. The national space agency now plans another attempt on Sept. 6.

In late August, the mission was halted after engineers could not chill down the four RS-25 engines.

Buterin Unfazed By Crypto Crash: Ethereum ETH/USD co-founder Vitalik Buterin sees the downturn in cryptocurrency prices as good for the market. Referencing Terra LUNA/USD, he said the market drop will expose unsustainable business models. He expects the volatility in crypto assets to reduce in the medium term to a level similar to traditional investments.

Crypto Launderer’s Lawyer Seeks Inclusion In Griner Prisoner Swap: The lawyer of Russian criminal Alexander Vinnik, who has been charged with laundering $4 billion worth of Bitcoin BTC/USD has asked Russia to negotiate with the U.S. to include his name in the prisoner swap list prepared for negotiating the release of basketball star Brittney Griner.

What Else:

More details on Apple, Inc.’s AAPL potential launches at the “Far Out” event were shared by prominent Apple writer and Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman.

Tennis legend Serena Williams hung up her boots after her third-round exit from the U.S. Open last Friday. Billionaire Bill Gates took to Twitter to congratulate her on her career and her fight against the double standard between male and female players.

