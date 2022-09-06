Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla Inc TSLA runs multiple businesses and is swamped with concerns, given the tough operating environment.

What Happened: The two technologies that keep Musk up at night currently are the orbital launch of SpaceX’s Starship and the wider release of Tesla’s full-self-driving (FSD) software, the billionaire said in an interview at the opening session of the 2022 ONS conference held in Stavanger, Norway.

The Tesla CEO said he wanted to get these things done before the end of the year.

According to Musk, launching Starship into orbit is crucial for raising awareness of life beyond Earth. Additionally, he wants Tesla vehicles to be capable of self-driving.

He is looking forward to the wider release of Tesla’s FSD software in the U.S. and hopefully in Europe, contingent on securing regulatory approval.

The priorities are in line with what he divulged on Twitter in late August. He termed these as two “giant kahunas” that would be the focus for the remainder of the year.

Musk said accomplishing these two tasks would require an enormous effort from many extremely talented individuals, but he was confident his team could do it.

Tesla closed Friday's session down 2.51% at $270.21

