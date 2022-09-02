- Telsey Advisory analyst Dana Telsey reiterated a Moderate Risk rating on the shares of J.Jill Inc JILL with a price target of $24.00.
- The company's Q2 revenue missed estimates while the EPS exceeded the Street view.
- The analyst said recent quarters continue to prove that JILL's strategic initiatives to simplify the offering while streamlining operations and focusing on full-priced selling result in improved performance with higher margins.
- Telsey mentioned J.Jill's record adjusted EBITDA, despite the macro headwinds.
- With a better balance between the core offering and newness, J.Jill can tell a clearer story, allowing the customer to better connect with the assortment over a longer selling period, added the analyst.
- With an attractive customer base, strong omnichannel offering, and assortment improvements, Telsey sees the ability for ongoing topline gains and increased profitability.
- Price Action: JILL shares are trading lower by 6.09% at $15.87 on the last check Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.