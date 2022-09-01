Continued Disciplined Execution of Operating Model Drives Strong Profitability

Net Sales Growth of 0.7% and Comparable Sales Growth of 0.8% vs. Q2 FY2021

Gross Profit Growth of 2.9% and Gross Margin increase of 150bps vs. Q2 FY2021

Income from Operations grew 19.9% to $28.2M vs. Q2 FY2021

J.Jill, Inc. JILL today announced financial results for the second quarter ended July 30, 2022.

Claire Spofford, President and Chief Executive Officer of J.Jill, Inc. stated, "We are pleased to have delivered a record quarter of Adjusted EBITDA while navigating a volatile consumer environment. Our results reflect the disciplined execution of our operating model focused on driving full price sales, regularly flowing newness, and managing expenses."

Ms. Spofford, continued, "As we look to the remainder of the year, we plan to continue to execute against our initiatives including investing in our plans for long-term profitable growth while remaining prudent with our expectations related to the consumer. As part of our growth strategy, we are focused on modernizing the J.Jill brand to increase relevance with both new and loyal customers. We recently announced our ‘Welcome Everybody' campaign focused on delivering an elevated shopping experience online and in stores, that celebrates the totality of all women. We remain confident in our ability to deliver against our objectives and expect to leverage the operating disciplines and stronger foundation we now have in place to continue to drive results."

For the second quarter ended July 30, 2022:

Total net sales for the thirteen weeks ended July 30, 2022 were up 0.7% to $160.3 million compared to $159.2 million for the thirteen weeks ended July 31, 2021.

Total company comparable sales, which includes comparable store and direct to consumer sales, increased by 0.8% for the second quarter of fiscal 2022.

Direct to consumer net sales were down 0.7% compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2021 and represented 45.7% of sales.

Gross profit was $112.5 million compared to $109.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Gross margin was 70.1% compared to 68.7% in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. The year over year gross margin increase was driven by strong full price selling and reduced promotions which more than offset approximately 140bps of freight expense due to supply chain disruption which began in the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

SG&A was $84.3 million compared to $85.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. In comparing the second quarter of fiscal 2022 to fiscal 2021, SG&A benefited from $0.6 million of lower non-recurring and other one-time expenses. Excluding the non-recurring and other one-time costs from both periods, SG&A as a percentage of total net sales was 52.6% compared to 53.5% in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

Income from Operations was $28.2 million compared to $23.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Adjusted Income from Operations*, which excludes non-recurring items and adjustments for costs to exit retail stores was $28.2 million compared to $24.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

Interest expense was $4.5 million compared to $4.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

During the second quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company recorded an income tax provision of $5.9 million compared to $4.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 and the effective tax rate was 24.9% compared to (22.0%) in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

Net Income was $17.8 million compared to Net Loss of $24.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 which included $39.0 million related to the fair value adjustment of the warrants and the Priming Loan embedded derivative for the thirteen weeks ended July 31, 2021.

Net Income per Diluted Share was $1.25 compared to a Net Loss of $1.98 in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 including the impact of non-recurring items. Excluding the impact of these items, Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share* in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 was $1.24 compared to $0.93 in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA* for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 was $35.6 million compared to $32.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Adjusted EBITDA margin* for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 was 22.2% compared to 20.5% in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

The Company closed 2 stores in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 and ended the quarter with 247 stores.

For the twenty-six weeks ended July 30, 2022:

Total net sales were up 10.1% to $317.4 million compared to $288.3 million for the twenty-six weeks ended July 31, 2021. Sales for the twenty-six weeks ended July 30, 2022 benefited from an increase in Retail customer traffic as well as strong full-price sales and lower levels of promotions.

Total company comparable sales, which includes comparable store and direct to consumer sales, increased by 11.1% for the twenty-six weeks ended July 30, 2022.

Direct to consumer net sales were down 1.3% over 2021 and represented 46.0% of total net sales, compared to 51.3% in the twenty-six weeks ended July 31, 2021.

Gross profit was $221.9 million compared to $197.2 million in the twenty-six weeks ended July 31, 2021. Gross margin was 69.9% compared to 68.4% in the twenty-six weeks ended July 31, 2021. The year over year gross margin increase was driven by strong full price selling.

SG&A was $169.9 million compared to $165.0 million for the twenty-six weeks ended July 31, 2021 . In comparing the twenty-six weeks ended July 30, 2022 to the twenty-six weeks ended July 31, 2021, SG&A benefited from $0.9 million of lower non-recurring and other one-time expenses. Excluding the non-recurring and other one-time costs from both periods, SG&A as a percentage of total net sales was 53.6% compared to 57.0% in the twenty-six weeks ended July 31, 2021.

Income from Operations was $52.1 million compared to $32.2 million in the twenty-six weeks ended July 31, 2021. Adjusted Income from Operations*, which excludes the non-recurring items and impairment charges, was $51.9 million compared to Adjusted Income from Operations* of $33.0 million in the twenty-six weeks ended July 31, 2021. For the twenty-six weeks ended July 30, 2022 the Company incurred $0.1 million of impairment charges.

Interest expense was $8.9 million compared to $9.6 million in the twenty-six weeks ended July 31, 2021.

During the twenty-six weeks ended July 30, 2022, the Company recorded an income tax provision of $10.9 million compared to $5.8 million in the twenty-six weeks ended July 31, 2021, and the effective tax rate was 25.3% compared to (15.7%) in the twenty-six weeks ended July 31, 2021.

Net Income was $32.2 million compared to a Net Loss of $43.0 million which included $59.8 million related to the fair value adjustment of the warrants and the Priming Loan embedded derivative for the twenty-six weeks ended July 31, 2021.

Net Income per Diluted Share was $2.27 compared to a Net Loss of $3.88 in the twenty-six weeks ended July 31, 2021 including the impact of non-recurring items. Excluding the impact of these items, Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share* in the twenty-six weeks ended July 30, 2022 was $2.26 compared to $1.17 in the twenty-six weeks ended July 31, 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA* for the twenty-six weeks ended July 30, 2022 was $66.9 million compared to $49.6 million in the twenty-six weeks ended July 31, 2021.

The Company closed 6 stores in the twenty-six weeks ended July 30, 2022 and ended the period with 247 stores.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Cash flow from operations for the twenty-six weeks ended July 30, 2022 was $35.5 million compared to $27.9 million in the twenty-six weeks ended July 31, 2021. The Company ended the second quarter of fiscal 2022 with a cash balance of $61.9 million.

Inventory at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2022 was $54.4 million compared to $48.5 million at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2021. The 12.2% increase compared to the prior year was primarily driven by elevated levels of in-transit to improve on-time deliveries of product despite continuing supply chain disruption.

The company continues to explore options to refinance its existing term loan credit facility.

*Non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Income from Operations and Adjusted Net Income" for more information.

Outlook

For the third quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company expects revenues to be flat to down 3.0% compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2021, and for Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $21.0 million and $23.0 million.

For fiscal 2022, the Company now expects total capital expenditures of about $15.0 million and to close net 10 to 14 stores, including the opening of up to 2 new stores late in the fourth quarter.

About J.Jill, Inc.

J.Jill is a premier omnichannel retailer and nationally recognized women's apparel brand committed to delighting customers with great wear-now product. The brand represents an easy, thoughtful and inspired style that reflects the confidence of remarkable women who live life with joy, passion and purpose. J.Jill offers a guiding customer experience through 247 stores nationwide and a robust ecommerce platform. J.Jill is headquartered outside Boston. For more information, please visit www.jjill.com or http://investors.jjill.com. The information included on our websites is not incorporated by reference herein.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), we use the following non-GAAP measures of financial performance:

Adjusted EBITDA, which represents net income (loss) plus interest expense, provision (benefit) for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, equity-based compensation expense, impairments of goodwill, intangible assets and other long-lived assets, fair value adjustments of warrants and derivatives and other non-recurring expenses and one-time items. We present Adjusted EBITDA on a consolidated basis because management uses it as a supplemental measure in assessing our operating performance, and we believe that it is helpful to investors, securities analysts and other interested parties as a measure of our comparative operating performance from period to period. We also use Adjusted EBITDA as one of the primary methods for planning and forecasting overall expected performance of our business and for evaluating on a quarterly and annual basis actual results against such expectations. Further, we recognize Adjusted EBITDA as a commonly used measure in determining business value and as such, use it internally to report results.

Adjusted Income (Loss) from Operations, which represents operating income (loss) plus impairments of goodwill, intangible assets and other long-lived assets and other non-recurring expense and one-time items. We present Adjusted Income (Loss) from Operations because management uses it as a supplemental measure in assessing our operating performance, and we believe that it is helpful to investors, securities analysts, and other interested parties as a measure of our comparative operating performance from period to period.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss), which represents net income (loss) plus impairments of goodwill, intangible assets and other long-lived assets, fair value adjustments of warrants and derivatives and other non-recurring expenses and one-time items. We present Adjusted Net Income (Loss) because management uses it as a supplemental measure in assessing our operating performance, and we believe that it is helpful to investors, securities analysts and other interested parties as a measure of our comparative operating performance from period to period.

Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share ("Adjusted Diluted EPS") represents Adjusted Net Income (Loss) divided by the number of fully diluted shares outstanding. Adjusted Diluted EPS is presented as a supplemental measure in assessing our operating performance, and we believe that it is helpful to investors, securities analysts and other interested parties as a measure of our comparative operating performance from period to period.

While we believe that Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Income (Loss) from Operations, Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted EPS are useful in evaluating our business, they are non-GAAP financial measures that have limitations as analytical tools. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Income (Loss) from Operations, Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted EPS should not be considered alternatives to, or substitutes for, Net Income (Loss) or EPS, which are calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Income (Loss) from Operations, Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted EPS differently or not at all, which reduces the usefulness of such non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. We recommend that you review the reconciliation and calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Income (Loss) from Operations, Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted EPS to Net Income (Loss) and EPS, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, under "Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) as well as Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income (Loss) to Adjusted Income (Loss) from Operations" and not rely solely on Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Income (Loss) from Operations, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Diluted EPS or any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, and oral statements made from time to time by our representatives may contain, "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include statements under "Outlook" and other statements identified by words such as "could," "may," "might," "will," "likely," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "continues," "projects" and similar references to future periods, or by the inclusion of forecasts or projections. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding capital market conditions, our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, by their nature, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, regional, national or global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions, including risks regarding our ability to manage inventory or anticipate consumer demand; changes in consumer confidence and spending; our competitive environment; our failure to open new profitable stores or successfully enter new markets; the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic on the Company and the economy as a whole; post-pandemic changes in customer behavior and the timeline of economic recovery; and other factors set forth under "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 29, 2022. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. J.Jill undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

J.Jill, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) For the Thirteen Weeks Ended July 30, 2022 July 31, 2021 Net sales $ 160,343 $ 159,236 Costs of goods sold 47,869 49,883 Gross profit 112,474 109,353 Selling, general and administrative expenses 84,281 85,846 Operating income 28,193 23,507 Fair value adjustment of derivative — 625 Fair value adjustment of warrants - related party (a) — 38,338 Interest expense 3,547 4,217 Interest expense, net - related party 929 529 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 23,717 (20,202 ) Income tax provision 5,912 4,446 Net income (loss) and total comprehensive income (loss) $ 17,805 $ (24,648 ) Net income (loss) per common share attributable to common shareholders Basic $ 1.28 $ (1.98 ) Diluted $ 1.25 $ (1.98 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 13,930,366 12,450,351 Diluted 14,252,429 12,450,351 The fair value adjustment of warrants due to the increase in J.Jill's stock price from January 30, 2021 to May 31,2021.

J.Jill, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) For the Twenty-Six Weeks Ended July 30, 2022 July 31, 2021 Net sales $ 317,412 $ 288,322 Costs of goods sold 95,475 91,143 Gross profit 221,937 197,179 Selling, general and administrative expenses 169,859 164,985 Operating income 52,078 32,194 Fair value adjustment of derivative — 2,775 Fair value adjustment of warrants - related party (a) — 56,984 Interest expense, net 7,205 8,563 Interest expense, net - related party 1,731 990 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 43,142 (37,118 ) Income tax provision 10,922 5,838 Net income (loss) and total comprehensive income (loss) $ 32,220 $ (42,956 ) Net loss per common share attributable to common shareholders: Basic $ 2.32 $ (3.88 ) Diluted $ 2.27 $ (3.88 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 13,902,457 11,058,351 Diluted 14,211,768 11,058,351 The fair value adjustment of warrants due to the increase in J.Jill's stock price from January 30, 2021 to May 31,2021.

J.Jill, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except common share data) July 30, 2022 January 29, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 61,856 $ 35,957 Accounts receivable 4,090 5,811 Inventories, net 54,383 56,024 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 25,608 25,456 Total current assets 145,937 123,248 Property and equipment, net 50,427 57,329 Intangible assets, net 76,949 80,711 Goodwill 59,697 59,697 Operating lease assets, net 127,165 130,744 Other assets 97 120 Total assets $ 460,272 $ 451,849 Liabilities and Shareholders' Deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 40,184 $ 49,924 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 45,584 48,853 Current portion of long-term debt 2,739 7,692 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 34,667 32,276 Total current liabilities 123,174 138,745 Long-term debt, net of discount and current portion 196,009 196,511 Long-term debt, net of discount and current portion - related party 7,336 5,605 Deferred income taxes 10,704 10,704 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 133,295 143,207 Other liabilities 1,535 1,731 Total liabilities 472,053 496,503 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' Deficit Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 10,148,504 and 10,001,422 shares issued and outstanding at July 30, 2022 and January 29, 2022, respectively 102 100 Additional paid-in capital 210,398 209,747 Accumulated deficit (222,281 ) (254,501 ) Total shareholders' deficit (11,781 ) (44,654 ) Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit $ 460,272 $ 451,849

J.Jill, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands) For the Thirteen Weeks Ended July 30, 2022 July 31, 2021 Net income (loss) $ 17,805 $ (24,648 ) Fair value adjustment of derivative — 625 Fair value adjustment of warrants - related party (a) — 38,338 Interest expense, net 3,547 4,217 Interest expense, net - related party 929 529 Income tax provision 5,912 4,446 Depreciation and amortization 6,331 7,295 Equity-based compensation expense (b) 976 649 Write-off of property and equipment (c) 71 630 Adjustment for costs to exit retail stores (d) (3 ) 9 Other non-recurring items (e) 4 616 Adjusted EBITDA $ 35,572 $ 32,706 Net sales $ 160,343 $ 159,236 Adjusted EBITDA margin 22.2 % 20.5 %

For the Twenty-Six Weeks Ended July 30, 2022 July 31, 2021 Net income (loss) $ 32,220 (42,956 ) Fair value adjustment of derivative - 2,775 Fair value adjustment of warrants - related party (a) - 56,984 Interest expense, net 7,205 8,563 Interest expense, net - related party 1,731 990 Income tax provision 10,922 5,838 Depreciation and amortization 13,044 14,871 Equity-based compensation expense (b) 1,718 1,092 Write-off of property and equipment (c) 163 716 Adjustment for costs to exit retail stores (d) (246 ) (710 ) Impairment of long lived assets (f) 108 — Other non-recurring items (e) 4 1,468 Adjusted EBITDA $ 66,869 $ 49,631 Net sales $ 317,412 $ 288,322 Adjusted EBITDA margin 21.1 % 17.2 % The fair value adjustment of warrants due to the increase in J.Jill's stock price through May 31, 2021. Represents expenses associated with equity incentive instruments granted to our management and board of directors. Incentive instruments are accounted for as equity-classified awards with the related compensation expense recognized based on fair value at the date of the grant. Represents the net gain or loss on the disposal of fixed assets. Represents non-cash adjustments associated with exiting store leases earlier than anticipated. Represents items management believes are not indicative of ongoing operating performance, including professional fees, retention expenses and costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Represents impairment of long-lived assets related to leasehold improvements.

J.Jill, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income to Adjusted Income from Operations (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands) For the Thirteen Weeks Ended July 30, 2022 July 31, 2021 Operating income $ 28,193 $ 23,507 Adjustment for costs to exit retail stores (a) (3 ) 9 Other non-recurring items (c) 4 616 Adjusted income from operations $ 28,194 $ 24,132 For the Twenty-Six Weeks Ended July 30, 2022 July 31, 2021 Operating income $ 52,078 $ 32,194 Adjustment for costs to exit retail stores (a) (246 ) (710 ) Impairment of long-lived assets (b) 108 — Other non-recurring items (c) 4 1,468 Adjusted income from operations $ 51,944 $ 32,952 Represents non-cash adjustments associated with exiting store leases earlier than anticipated. Represents impairment of long-lived assets related to leasehold improvements. Represents items management believes are not indicative of ongoing operating performance, including professional fees, retention expenses and costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

J.Jill, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) For the Thirteen Weeks Ended July 30, 2022 July 31, 2021 Net income (loss) and total comprehensive income (loss) $ 17,805 $ (24,648 ) Add: Income tax provision 5,912 4,446 Income (loss) before provision for income tax 23,717 (20,202 ) Add: Fair value adjustment of derivative — 625 Add: Fair value adjustment of warrants - related party (a) — 38,338 Add: Adjustment for costs to exit retail stores (b) (3 ) 9 Add: Other non-recurring items (d) 4 616 Adjusted income before income tax provision 23,718 19,386 Less: Adjusted tax provision (e) 6,024 6,242 Adjusted net income $ 17,694 $ 13,144 Adjusted net income per share attributable to common shareholders Basic $ 1.27 $ 1.06 Diluted $ 1.24 $ 0.93 Weighted average number of common shares Basic 13,930,366 12,450,351 Diluted 14,252,429 14,092,520

For the Twenty-Six Weeks Ended July 30, 2022 July 31, 2021 Net income (loss) and total comprehensive income (loss) $ 32,220 $ (42,956 ) Add: Income tax provision 10,922 5,838 Income (loss) before provision for income tax 43,142 (37,118 ) Add: Fair value adjustment of derivative — 2,775 Add: Fair value adjustment of warrants - related party (a) — 56,984 Add: Adjustment for costs to exit retail stores (b) (246 ) (710 ) Add: Impairment of long-lived assets (c) 108 — Add: Other non-recurring items (d) 4 1,468 Adjusted income before income tax provision 43,008 23,399 Less: Adjusted tax provision(e) 10,924 7,534 Adjusted net income $ 32,084 $ 15,865 Adjusted net income per share attributable to common shareholders Basic $ 2.31 $ 1.43 Diluted $ 2.26 $ 1.17 Weighted average number of common shares Basic 13,902,457 11,058,351 Diluted 14,211,768 13,586,297 The fair value adjustment of warrants due to the increase in J.Jill's stock price through May 31, 2021. Represents non-cash adjustments associated with exiting store leases earlier than anticipated. Represents impairment of long-lived assets related to leasehold improvements. Represents items management believes are not indicative of ongoing operating performance, including professional fees, retention expenses and costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The adjusted tax provision for adjusted net income is estimated by applying a rate of 25.4% for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 and 32.2% for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 to the adjusted income before income tax provision.

