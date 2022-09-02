Marathon Oil Corporation MRO is "good, but why not own one of these with a giant dividend?" Jim Cramer said on CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round."

Pioneer Natural Resources Company PXD has the biggest dividend in the S&P, Cramer said.

When asked about The Lion Electric Company LEV, Cramer said, "There were many couples that we liked for a long time until the Fed changed its strategies, and then when the Fed changed strategies, if they were losing money, they were no longer good. And right now, LEV is one of those that is no longer good."

The "Mad Money" host recommended buying ICL Group Ltd ICL. "I’ll throw in a twofer. I like Deere & Company DE, too. I think Deere works a lot."