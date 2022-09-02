U.S. stocks closed mostly higher on Thursday, with the Dow Jones gaining around 146 points. Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULL reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter after the closing bell on Thursday.

Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today.

U.S. jobs cut report for August is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect a rise of 293,000 jobs for August, compared with a 528,000 increase in July. Average hourly earnings, which increased rose 0.5% on the month in July, are expected to rise 0.4% in August. The country’s unemployment rate might remain unchanged at 3.5% during August.

Data on factory orders for July will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Factory orders are seen slowing to a 0.2% increase during July following a 2.0% rise in the previous month.

The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m.

