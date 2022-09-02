ñol

US Jobs Growth Might Slow To This Level In August, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Friday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 2, 2022 5:01 AM | 1 min read
US Jobs Growth Might Slow To This Level In August, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Friday

U.S. stocks closed mostly higher on Thursday, with the Dow Jones gaining around 146 points. Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULL reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter after the closing bell on Thursday.

Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today.

  • U.S. jobs cut report for August is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect a rise of 293,000 jobs for August, compared with a 528,000 increase in July. Average hourly earnings, which increased rose 0.5% on the month in July, are expected to rise 0.4% in August. The country’s unemployment rate might remain unchanged at 3.5% during August.
  • Data on factory orders for July will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Factory orders are seen slowing to a 0.2% increase during July following a 2.0% rise in the previous month.
  • The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m.

Bitcoin Remains Above $20,000 Level; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Friday

Check out our premarket coverage here

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Economic DataNewsEconomicsPre-Market OutlookMarkets