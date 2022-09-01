- Ford Motor Co F is recalling 198,000 SUVs in the U.S. due to fire risk, Reuters reported.
- The recall covers the 2015 - 2017 model year Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator vehicles.
- The company has received three reports of fires linked to damage to property structures, with one minor injury, the report specified.
- The issue has affected vehicles' higher mileage and time-in-service and is unrelated to Ford's July recall of 2021 Expedition and Navigator vehicles.
- The report added that Ford also recalled 1,175 2022-model year Mustang Mach-E vehicles due to faulty right-rear axle half shafts manufacturing.
- Price Action: F shares are trading lower by 1.35% at $15.03 on the last check Thursday.
