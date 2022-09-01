ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Ford Recalls SUVs In US Over Fire Risk: Reuters

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 1, 2022 2:32 PM | 1 min read
Ford Recalls SUVs In US Over Fire Risk: Reuters
  • Ford Motor Co F is recalling 198,000 SUVs in the U.S. due to fire risk, Reuters reported.
  • The recall covers the 2015 - 2017 model year Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator vehicles.
  • The company has received three reports of fires linked to damage to property structures, with one minor injury, the report specified.
  • The issue has affected vehicles' higher mileage and time-in-service and is unrelated to Ford's July recall of 2021 Expedition and Navigator vehicles.
  • The report added that Ford also recalled 1,175 2022-model year Mustang Mach-E vehicles due to faulty right-rear axle half shafts manufacturing.
  • Price Action: F shares are trading lower by 1.35% at $15.03 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsMediaGeneral