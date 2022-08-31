- Elite Education Group International Ltd EEIQ said it is changing its corporate name to EpicQuest Education Group International Limited.
- The name change will be effective immediately.
- The company's common stock will continue to trade on the NASDAQ capital market under the ticker symbol EEIQ.
- "Our corporate name change to EpicQuest Education more accurately reflects our focus on students' individual journeys and our mission to help them in their quest to achieve academic and career success," said Chairman and CEO Jianbo Zhang.
- Price Action: EEIQ shares are trading lower by 13.17% at $1.64 on the last check Wednesday.
