ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Elite Education Changes Name To EpicQuest Education

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 31, 2022 2:06 PM | 1 min read
Elite Education Changes Name To EpicQuest Education
  • Elite Education Group International Ltd EEIQ said it is changing its corporate name to EpicQuest Education Group International Limited.
  • The name change will be effective immediately.
  • The company's common stock will continue to trade on the NASDAQ capital market under the ticker symbol EEIQ.
  • "Our corporate name change to EpicQuest Education more accurately reflects our focus on students' individual journeys and our mission to help them in their quest to achieve academic and career success," said Chairman and CEO Jianbo Zhang.
  • Price Action: EEIQ shares are trading lower by 13.17% at $1.64 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsPenny StocksEducationGeneral