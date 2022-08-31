One of the goals of Tesla Inc TSLA and its CEO Elon Musk is a transition to full-self driving. Musk believes FSD leads to fewer accidents and could see fewer vehicles, like a Tesla Model 3, totaled.

What Happened: A Tesla Model 3 was backed over and crushed by a school bus in a video that was widely viewed online.

The video was shared by Wham Baam Teslacam on YouTube, an account that has over 450,000 subscribers. The video shows the bus climbing over the front end of a Model 3 that couldn’t move out of the way.

The owner of the Tesla was behind a school bus at a stop sign. The driver of the school bus didn’t see the vehicle behind him, which may have been a little too close. The bus driver realized they weren’t in the correct lane to turn left and backed up, according to the report.

The school bus backed up onto the Tesla’s frunk (front trunk) and crushed the front end of the car and windshield.

Why It’s Important: No one was hurt in the accident and the video could serve as a lesson for drivers to leave room behind school buses and buses to make sure there is no one behind them when backing up.

The Tesla Model 3 owner has ordered a Tesla Model S Plaid to replace the totaled vehicle.

Musk is bullish on the future of vehicles being autonomous. “Self-driving sounds like some magical fiction, until you actually use it,” Musk said in an interview with the Tesla Owners Silicon Valley Club earlier this year, comparing FSD to a unicorn.

The Tesla CEO said that self-driving has significantly fewer crashes than traditional driving and companies like Tesla should not be penalized for the crashes that do happen.