ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Beam Global Secures Battery Module Order From UgoWork

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
August 30, 2022 12:26 PM | 1 min read
Beam Global Secures Battery Module Order From UgoWork
  • Beam Global BEEM has received a multi-million dollar battery module order to power UgoWork energy as a service solution.
  • UgoWork is a Canadian company focused on sustainable energy solutions for the material handling industry.
  • The battery modules include Beam's patented thermal management technology for safety, higher energy density, broader operating temperature range, and longer life.
  • "Electrification and robotics in factories, warehouses and industrial settings is making organizations cleaner, safer and more efficient. Beam AllCell energy storage solutions are the ideal choice for the superior performance that UgoWork demands and delivers," said Beam Global CEO Desmond Wheatley.
  • Price Action: BEEM shares are trading lower by 0.02% at $14.37 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsContracts