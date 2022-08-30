by

Beam Global BEEM has received a multi-million dollar battery module order to power UgoWork energy as a service solution.

has received a multi-million dollar battery module order to power UgoWork energy as a service solution. UgoWork is a Canadian company focused on sustainable energy solutions for the material handling industry.

The battery modules include Beam's patented thermal management technology for safety, higher energy density, broader operating temperature range, and longer life.

"Electrification and robotics in factories, warehouses and industrial settings is making organizations cleaner, safer and more efficient. Beam AllCell energy storage solutions are the ideal choice for the superior performance that UgoWork demands and delivers," said Beam Global CEO Desmond Wheatley.

Price Action: BEEM shares are trading lower by 0.02% at $14.37 on the last check Tuesday.

