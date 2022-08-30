- Cushman & Wakefield PLC CWK has appointed Payman Sadegh for its newly created post, Chief Data Officer.
- Sadegh will advance enterprise data management capabilities worldwide while optimizing the use of technology to deliver digitally enabled insights for the company and its clients.
- Before joining Cushman & Wakefield, he served as the Chief Data Officer of the United States General Services Administration (GSA).
- Sadegh holds a Ph.D. in Mathematical Statistics from the Technical University of Denmark and an MBA from Indiana University's Kelley School of Business.
- Price Action: CWK shares are trading higher by 0.80% at $15.21 on the last check Tuesday.
