has appointed Payman Sadegh for its newly created post, Chief Data Officer. Sadegh will advance enterprise data management capabilities worldwide while optimizing the use of technology to deliver digitally enabled insights for the company and its clients.

Before joining Cushman & Wakefield, he served as the Chief Data Officer of the United States General Services Administration (GSA).

Sadegh holds a Ph.D. in Mathematical Statistics from the Technical University of Denmark and an MBA from Indiana University's Kelley School of Business.

Price Action: CWK shares are trading higher by 0.80% at $15.21 on the last check Tuesday.

