- Petco Health And Wellness Company Inc WOOF has expanded its paid health and wellness membership program, Vital Care.
- The program, available previously only for dogs and cats, will now include birds, reptiles, fish, and small pets.
- Vital Care provides exclusive savings and rewards on nutrition, supplies, services, veterinary care, and more benefits tailored to each species' individual needs.
- Pet parents can enroll their bird, reptile, fish, or small animal into Vital Care for $9.99 per month per pet type.
- Existing Vital Care members with dogs and cats can add a bird, reptile, fish or small animal to their plan for an additional $7.99 per month per pet type.
- Price Action: WOOF shares closed lower by 0.73% at $15.00 on Monday.
