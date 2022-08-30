ñol

Not Only Dogs & Cats - Pet Parents Can Add These Pets To Petco's 'Vital Care Membership'

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 30, 2022 6:32 AM | 1 min read
  • Petco Health And Wellness Company Inc WOOF has expanded its paid health and wellness membership program, Vital Care.
  • The program, available previously only for dogs and cats, will now include birds, reptiles, fish, and small pets. 
  • Vital Care provides exclusive savings and rewards on nutrition, supplies, services, veterinary care, and more benefits tailored to each species' individual needs.
  • Pet parents can enroll their bird, reptile, fish, or small animal into Vital Care for $9.99 per month per pet type. 
  • Existing Vital Care members with dogs and cats can add a bird, reptile, fish or small animal to their plan for an additional $7.99 per month per pet type.
  • Price Action: WOOF shares closed lower by 0.73% at $15.00 on Monday.

