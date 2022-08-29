Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Fell Today

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co BMY shares traded lower Monday after the company announced, in collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, that the results from the Phase 2 AXIOMATIC-SSP dose-ranging study did not achieve the primary endpoint.
Bristol-Myers said the Phase 2 AXIOMATIC-SSP dose-ranging study of the investigational oral factor XIa (FXIa) inhibitor milvexian showed an approximate 30% relative risk reduction in recurrent symptomatic ischemic strokes and favorable safety profile in three arms compared to placebo when used in combination with background antiplatelet therapy in patients with an acute non-cardioembolic ischemic stroke or transient ischemic attack.
A total of 2,366 patients were randomized 2:1 to receive one of five regimens of oral milvexian in the study. The primary objective was to detect a dose response for the composite endpoint of symptomatic ischemic stroke and MRI detected covert brain infarction across a 16-fold dose range. However, the company announced that a dose response was not observed.
See Also: Here's Why Tellurian Shares Are Nosediving
BMY Price Action: Bristol-Myers has a 52-week high of $80.59 and a 52-week low of $60.86.
The stock closed down 6.2% at $66.75 at press time, according to Benzinga Pro.
Photo: courtesy of Bristol-Myers.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.