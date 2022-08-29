5 Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the communication services sector:

AdTheorent Holding ADTH - P/E: 6.78 Paramount Global PARA - P/E: 5.11 Harte-Hanks HHS - P/E: 9.94 Lumen Technologies LUMN - P/E: 5.55 AT&T T - P/E: 7.92

This quarter, AdTheorent Holding experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $-0.03 in Q1 and is now $0.62. This quarter, Paramount Global experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $0.6 in Q1 and is now $0.64. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 3.98%, which has increased by 1.43% from last quarter's yield of 2.55%.

Harte-Hanks saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.39 in Q1 to $0.52 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 10.59%, which has increased by 0.76% from 9.83% last quarter.

Lumen Technologies has reported Q2 earnings per share at $0.35, which has decreased by 44.44% compared to Q1, which was 0.63. Its most recent dividend yield is at 9.04%, which has increased by 0.27% from 8.77% in the previous quarter.

AT&T saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.77 in Q1 to $0.65 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 5.34%, which has increased by 0.57% from 4.77% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.