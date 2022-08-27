Pope Says He Will Visit North Korea If Kim Jong-un Invites Him: 'I Will Not Refuse'

Pope Francis has asked Kim Jong-un to invite him to visit North Korea in a televised interview with South Korea's state broadcaster KBS.
What Happened: The Pope on Friday said that he would not turn down a chance to visit and work for peace upon receiving an invitation from Kim.
"I will go there as soon as they invite me. I'm saying they should invite me. I will not refuse," he said.
If the pope visited Kim's hermit kingdom, it would be the first trip by a pope to the isolated state, which does not allow priests to be permanently stationed within its borders.
Earlier, Moon Jae-in, the former South Korean President, urged Francis to visit North Korea, saying a papal visit to Pyongyang would help build peace on the Korean Peninsula.
