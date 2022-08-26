Amesite Set To Launch Learning Portal With Conner Prairie, Portal To Include Digital Membership With Wide Reach

Amesite Inc. AMST recently announced that it is launching the Conner Prairie Learning Portal to deliver eLearning powered by Amesite on Monday, August 29, 2022. The launch features the course “Exploring Your Curiosity Through Storytelling.”
The Conner Prairie Learning Portal, an online Learning Community Environment® (LCESM), will offer K-12 programs for teachers, parents, and students, all delivered in a digital, easy-to-use, and collaborative format.
New capabilities on Conner Prairie’s LCESM include a 3D interactive virtual tour of Conner Prairie using SCORM (Dynamic Lecture) content – a feature previously not offered to Amesite partners – and Amesite’s eCommerce solution. The eCommerce solution supports subscription-based bundles that learners can purchase to gain access to all of Conner Prairie’s digital offerings through the Amesite platform.
“This model is exactly how our partners best-serve their patrons, and turn into million-dollar revenue generators,” commented Dr. Ann Marie Sastry, Amesite’s Founder and CEO. “Amesite is pleased to help museums on this journey and looks forward to scaling present partners.”
According to Statista, the market size of the US museum industry reached $15.4 billion in 2021. Research and Markets forecasts the global digital twin market to reach $54.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 31.7% from 2022-2027.
Image sourced from Shutterstock
This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.