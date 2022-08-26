Amesite Set To Launch Learning Portal With Conner Prairie, Portal To Include Digital Membership With Wide Reach

Amesite Inc. AMST recently announced that it is launching the Conner Prairie Learning Portal to deliver eLearning powered by Amesite on Monday, August 29, 2022. The launch features the course “Exploring Your Curiosity Through Storytelling.”

The Conner Prairie Learning Portal, an online Learning Community Environment® (LCESM), will offer K-12 programs for teachers, parents, and students, all delivered in a digital, easy-to-use, and collaborative format.

New capabilities on Conner Prairie’s LCESM include a 3D interactive virtual tour of Conner Prairie using SCORM (Dynamic Lecture) content – a feature previously not offered to Amesite partners – and Amesite’s eCommerce solution. The eCommerce solution supports subscription-based bundles that learners can purchase to gain access to all of Conner Prairie’s digital offerings through the Amesite platform.

“This model is exactly how our partners best-serve their patrons, and turn into million-dollar revenue generators,” commented Dr. Ann Marie Sastry, Amesite’s Founder and CEO. “Amesite is pleased to help museums on this journey and looks forward to scaling present partners.”

According to Statista, the market size of the US museum industry reached $15.4 billion in 2021. Research and Markets forecasts the global digital twin market to reach $54.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 31.7% from 2022-2027.

Image sourced from Shutterstock

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.