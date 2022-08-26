Powell's Jackson Hole Speech Among Biggest Macro Catalysts Today

U.S. stocks closed higher on Thursday. Dollar Tree DLTR shares, however, dropped more than 10% after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today.
- Data on international trade in goods for July will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. The US goods deficit is projected to shrink by $1.1 billion to $97.5 billion in July after narrowing to $98.6 billion in June.
- Data on personal income and outlays for July will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect personal income rising 0.6% in July, while personal consumption expenditures are likely to increase a nominal 0.4% from 1.1% in June.
- Data on wholesale inventories for July will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Wholesale inventories are projected to rise 1.3% in the advance report for July, following a 1.8% build a month ago.
- The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for August is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. The final consumer sentiment index is projected to hold at the 55.1 preliminary level for August.
- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak at 10 a.m. ET at the central bank’s Jackson Hole economic symposium.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.
Market Volatility Decreases Further As Investors Await Powell Speech
