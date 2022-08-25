HSGS-Ameresco JV Bags Microgrid Project With White Sands Missile Range

- Ameresco Inc AMRC joint venture HSGS-Ameresco, LLC, has secured a contract to install a microgrid system at the White Sands Missile Range (WSMR), the Department of Defense’s open-air military test facility in New Mexico.
- The new microgrid system is for several of the base’s potable water wells. It is designed to include a new 700kW solar photovoltaic array, a 500kW natural gas generator, and a 500kW battery energy storage system.
- The system is designed to provide 14 days of power to energize the water wells in the event of a power outage.
- HSGS-Ameresco will provide all supervision, labor, materials, equipment, supplies, and transportation necessary to perform the microgrid project.
- Construction is set to start in December 2022 and is expected to be completed by late 2023.
- Price Action: AMRC shares are trading higher by 2.57% at $67.10 on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
