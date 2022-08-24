CF Fertilisers UK Temporarily Halts Ammonia Production At Billingham On Soaring Natural Gas Prices

- CF Industries Holdings, Inc. CF subsidiary, CF Fertilisers UK, plans to temporarily halt ammonia production at the Billingham Complex, citing market conditions.
- The company specified that CF Fertilisers UK's ammonia production is uneconomical at current natural gas and carbon prices.
- CF Fertilisers UK intends to use the site's capability to import ammonia to enable it to continue to run its ammonium nitrate (AN) and nitric acid upgrade plants.
- In addition, CO2 production, a byproduct of the ammonia production process, will stop until the plant is restarted.
- CF Fertilisers UK does not anticipate any impact on employees, given the substantial activity that will continue to occur at Billingham.
- In a related move, Grupa Azoty has decided to scale down the operation of its Fertilizer Production Unit to the minimum capacity of 43%, reflecting record high prices for natural gas.
- Price Action: CF shares are trading higher by 2.24% at $111.50 on the last check Wednesday.
