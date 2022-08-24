- Getty Images Holdings Inc GETY said it had set aside an additional $25 million of balance sheet cash for the previously announced $275 million of deal proceeds towards debt repayment.
- The Company’s subsidiary, Getty Images Inc, made a voluntary prepayment of $300 million of its senior secured term loan.
- Following the voluntary prepayment, the Company has approximately $692.6 million outstanding under its USD Term Loan, and $438.9 million outstanding under its EUR Term Loan converted using the currency exchange rate as of June 30, 2022.
- Getty Images merged with a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, CC Neuberger Principal Holdings, and started trading on the New York Stock Exchange on July 25, 2022.
- The Company held $213.8 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2022.
- Price Action: GETY shares are trading higher by 7.27% at $29.53 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.