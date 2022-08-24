5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Industrials Sector

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the industrials sector:

USA Truck USAK - P/E: 8.47 Mega Matrix MTMT - P/E: 0.34 Sturm Ruger & Co RGR - P/E: 7.85 Matson MATX - P/E: 2.4 Covenant Logistics Gr CVLG - P/E: 6.86

USA Truck's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $0.57, whereas in Q1, they were at 1.48. Mega Matrix has reported Q2 earnings per share at $-0.06, which has decreased by 200.0% compared to Q1, which was -0.02. Sturm Ruger & Co saw a decrease in earnings per share from 1.7 in Q1 to $1.17 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.86%, which has decreased by 1.06% from last quarter's yield of 3.92%.

Matson has reported Q2 earnings per share at $9.49, which has increased by 15.31% compared to Q1, which was 8.23. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.79%, which has increased by 0.38% from 1.41% last quarter.

This quarter, Covenant Logistics Gr experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $1.35 in Q1 and is now $1.63. Its most recent dividend yield is at 0.97%, which has decreased by 0.16% from 1.13% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.