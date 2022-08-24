Why Walmart Is Sending Tattooed Chef Stock Higher Today

Tattooed Chef Inc TTCF shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company announced an expanded distribution agreement with Walmart Inc WMT.
The expanded agreement with Walmart will increase the availability of Tattooed Chef branded products at Walmart stores across the U.S.
Under the agreement, Tattooed Chef will increase the brand's frozen shelf presence from 5 to 13 SKUs and expand the availability of these 13 SKUs from an average of 300 Walmart stores to an average of 2,000 Walmart stores. Initial availability of Tattooed Chef's products at these new Walmart locations is expected no later than October.
Tattooed Chef also announced the simultaneous signing and closing of an asset purchase agreement with Desert Premium Group and the signing of a new lease agreement that will strengthen its vertically integrated operating model and add approximately 80,000 square feet of manufacturing capacity.
The company said it expects the operations of this new facility to be cash flow neutral through the remainder of 2022 and be accretive to earnings by the start of 2023.
See Also: Top Amazon Seller Succumbs To Economic Meltdown, Twitter To Tackle Toxic Content, Spam Bots, Bed Bath & Beyond Secures Loan Deal As It Tries To Stay Afloat
TTCF Price Action: Tattooed Chef has a 52-week high of $15.64 and a 52-week low of $5.84.
The stock was up 9.21% at $6.85 at press time, according to Benzinga Pro.
Photo: Mike Mozart from Flickr.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.