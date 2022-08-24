U.S. Durable Goods Orders Might Increase By This Much In July, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Wednesday

U.S. stocks closed mostly lower on Tuesday. Macy's, Inc. M shares, however, gained around 3.8% on Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today.
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- Data on durable goods orders for July will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect durable goods orders increasing 0.5% in July following a 2.0% growth in June.
- The pending home sales index for July is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Pending home sales are projected to decline 2.5% in July.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The survey of business uncertainty report for August is scheduled for release at 11:00 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 5-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
Volatility In Markets Increases Further After US Private-Sector Business Activity Contracts Again
