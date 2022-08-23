Sony PlayStation Faces Multi-Billion UK Class Action

- Sony Group Corp SONY PlayStation faced a potential opt-out U.K. class action suit for allegedly overcharging for games and in-game purchases, Bloomberg reports.
- Any U.K. buyer of digital games or extra content on their console or through the PlayStation store since August 2016 is a plaintiff.
- London’s Competition Appeal Tribunal charged Sony for abusing its market dominance by imposing unfair conditions on developers, ultimately passing on “excessive and unfair” prices to consumers.
- Customer loyalty enabled Sony to exploit the drive towards in-game purchases by charging them exorbitantly on every digital purchase.
- Once the judge certifies the claim, it could sweep in 8.9 million customers and garner up to £5 billion ($5.9 billion) in damages.
- Sony clocked a 2% sales growth in the first quarter of FY22 to ¥2.31 trillion. Total gameplay time for PlayStation users declined 15% Y/Y in Q1.
- Sony cut its FY22 operating profit outlook to ¥1.11 trillion from ¥1.16 trillion as its PlayStation division stammered and game sales dropped.
- Sony’s PlayStation 5 hardware production was hampered by COVID-19 lockdowns in China.
- Price Action: SONY shares traded lower by 0.49% at $84.81 premarket on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.