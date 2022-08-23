Meta's Instagram Is Now Testing A Feature Inspired By A Smaller Rival

Meta Platform, Inc.’s META Instagram has found much success with Reels — its own version of the hugely popular short video format of rival TikTok. Meta’s photo-and-video sharing app is now reportedly testing a feature that is similar to that of emerging smaller social media rival BeReal.
Instagram has begun trying out what it termed “Join IG Candid Challenges” for getting a notification every day at a different time to capture and share a photo in two minutes, Bloomberg reported, citing a screenshot posted by developer Alessandro Paluzzi on Twitter.
Paris-based BeReal, founded in 2020, functions with the same premise and has become a hit with teenagers due to the option to get people to post at the same time.
Given the photos are to be taken at different times each day, users get very little time to perfect the images and therefore they live up to the tag of being candid, Bloomberg said. Instagram posts are often panned for their perfect pictures and therefore it makes sense for Instagram to try out this option.
Price Action: Meta closed Monday’s session down 2.92% at $163.05, according to Benzinga Pro data.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
