China Alters Ending Of Latest 'Minions' Movie To Pass A Palatable Social Message

China has reportedly altered the ending of the animated film "Minions: The Rise of Gru" for its domestic release to send a more palatable social message.

What Happened: Censors changed the ending in the Chinese version, which shows that the supervillain Gru gave up his life of crime and returned to his family, with "his biggest accomplishment is being the father to his three girls,” Bloomberg reported.

That is in stark contrast to the film's international version, where Gru rides off with his co-conspirator Wild Knuckles, who faked his death to avoid being captured in the end.

The changes received widespread criticism from Chinese users on Twitter Inc-like TWTR Weibo social media platform, with users saying, “the (changed) ending is very China.”

This came after the country, earlier this year, tweaked the ending of David Fincher's 1999 film “Fight Club” with a terse message saying all criminals were apprehended and the authorities triumphed.

Meanwhile, China last week said it wants U.S. filmmakers to show more cultural respect.

Sun Yeli, vice minister of the Communist Party central committee’s publicity department, said, “we hope the quality of American films can continue to be improved on the basis of respecting our culture, customs, and audience behaviors.”

Photo courtesy: Universal Pictures