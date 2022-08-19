Dogecoin Daily: Price In Red, Shibes Sound Alarm Over 'Trojan Horse'

Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded 8.9% lower at $0.07 over 24 hours leading up to early Friday morning.
DOGE was seen trading lower along with other major coins as the global cryptocurrency market cap declined 3.15% to $1.1 trillion.
|Time-frame
|% Change (+/-)
|24-hour
|-8.9%
|24-hour against Bitcoin
|-5.9%
|24-hour against Ethereum
|-6.7%
|7-day
|4.4%
|30-day
|3.5%
|
YTD performance
|-57.1%
The DOGE Factors
- Dogecoin was not among the most-mentioned coins on Twitter at press time, according to Cointrendz. However, DOGE was seen trending on CoinMarketCap.
- The 24-hour trading volume for DOGE fell 7.6% to $762.07 million at press time, according to CoinMarketCap.
- Coinglass data showed that $5.88 million worth of DOGE were liquidated over 24 hours as the price of the memecoin declined.
- Dogecoin’s relative strength index was 51.65 at press time, according to TradingView. An asset with an RSI over 70 is considered overbought, and if its RSI is below 30, it’s considered oversold.
Strong Dollar — Weak Cryptos
On Thursday evening, major coins, including DOGE, declined as the dollar index — a measure of the greenback’s strength against a basket of six of its international peers — shot up. Cryptocurrency trader Justin Bennett said that the dollar index, which stood at 107.57 on Thursday evening, could shoot up to as high as 120 over the next few months. A strong dollar “means risk assets down,” said Bennett.
Libdogecoin Twitter Raises Eyebrows
DOGE-oriented handle “Mishaboar” and others asked Shibes to report a Twitter account which they said was a “trojan horse.”
Please do! Report the https://t.co/Ti5NUrQ6MD account. https://t.co/Gp4wv7avYW— Mishaboar (@mishaboar) August 19, 2022
DOGE On The Web
The Real Shibes Podcast featuring developers Michi Lumin and inevitable360, and Dogecoin Foundation Director Timothy Stebbing took place on Thursday.
We're live chatting with @michilumin @inevitable360 and @tjstebbing!— Real Shibes Podcast (@Real_Shibes) August 17, 2022
Join us as we get to know them, pick their brains & do a live giveaway!
If you have questions you'd like to ask our guests / hosts, please send us a DM & for the live Q&A.
https://t.co/f50Sbahyt2
