The largest Ethereum ETH/USD mining pool Ethermine doesn’t plan to offer a dedicated mining pool for the planned proof-of-work (PoW) fork.
What Happened: Ethermine said it has decided not to support the proposed PoW chain after careful consideration in an announcement on its website on Thursday.
“Since the start of the Ethereum project, one of the core items was to transition the consensus mechanism to Proof of Stake. After seven long years of research & development, the mining phase of Ethereum will come to an end on the [Sept. 15]. After this date it will no longer be possible to mine Ether on the Ethereum Network using Graphic Cards (GPUs) or ASICs,” stated Ethermine.
“As a consequence of this transition, the Ethermine Ethereum mining pool will switch to withdraw-only mode once the Proof-of-Work mining phase has ended.”
See Also: PROOF OF STAKE VS PROOF OF WORK
Ethermine said it would offer a 0% fee for a month following the Merge for miners who opt to switch to mining other cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic ETC/USD and Ravencoin RVN/USD.
Benzinga’s Take: Ethermine is the largest ETH mining pool accounting for 30.8% of ETH mined. The mining pool signalling support for a proof-of-stake Ethereum is a positive sign for the network to undergo a frictionless transition post Merge.
It also considerably lowers the chances that another fork of the ETH network to retain a PoW consensus would sustain. Earlier this month, a group of miners proposed the ETHPoW ETHW/USD blockchain that would fork the ETH chain after the Merge. The ETHW token, which began trading on IOU markets on Aug 8, is down 64% in two weeks.
Price Action: At press time, ETH was trading at $1,845, down 0.14% over 24 hours as per data from Benzinga Pro.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.