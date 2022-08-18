ñol

Tesla Denies Report Of Legal Chief's Departure, Triggering A Clap Back From Elon Musk's Mom On Twitter

by Shanthi Rexaline, Benzinga Editor
August 18, 2022 10:50 AM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Conflicting signals emerge about the position of Tesla's legal officer David Searle.
  • Bloomberg says the executive quit less than a month ago; Tesla has denied it.
Tesla Inc. TSLA is denying a report that legal chief David Searle quit less than a month ago and that his role is now being taken over by Tesla’s deputy general counsel Dinna Eskin.

New York-based financial media company Bloomberg cited three sources familiar with the matter, yet Tesla maintains the article is false.

Searle had been leading an internal investigation into improprieties in the procurement of hard-to-get glass. Omead Afshar, a close confidante of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, was being probed on the matter.

Searle’s LinkedIn profile does not reflect the rumored Tesla exit. Currently, his position is listed as acting head of legal and corporate secretary at Tesla — a position he took over in October 2021.

Searle first joined Tesla as its deputy general counsel and senior director, compliance, in Feb. 2021.

Tesla Responds: Tesla’s official Twitter handle, @Tesla, said the Bloomberg article was false and explicitly stated that Searle is still with the company.

Musk’s Mom Slams Bloomberg: Musk’s mom, Maye Musk, also chimed in on the matter and challenged the media outlet to prove her wrong:

This isn't the first time Maye Musk had taken up the cudgels on her son's behalf. In June, she scrutinized Reuters for what she claimed to be false reporting about job cuts at Tesla.

In premarket trading, Tesla shares were up 0.44% at $916 in premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: Courtesy of Tesla Owners Club Belgium on Flickr

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: electric vehiclesElon MuskMaye MuskNewsSocial MediaMediaGeneral