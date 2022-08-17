Diana Shipping Inks Two Sale & Leaseback Agreements

- Diana Shipping Inc. DSX has entered into two sale and leaseback agreements with two unaffiliated Japanese third parties for the 2015-built Capesize dry bulk vessel m/v New Orleans and the 2015-built Capesize dry bulk vessel, m/v Santa Barbara.
- The transactions are expected to complete by the end of 3Q22. The company will receive gross proceeds of $66.4 million ($33.2 million each).
- As per agreements, DSX will bareboat charter-in the vessels for eight years and have purchase options beginning at the end of the third year of their bareboat charter period.
- The combined carrying capacity of DSX’s fleet, including the m/v Baltimore and excluding the nine dry bulk vessels not yet delivered, is approximately 4.5 million dwt with a weighted average age of 10.55 years.
- Price Action: DSX shares are trading lower by 0.02% at $5.36 on the last check Wednesday.
